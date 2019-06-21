Dallas Keuchel to make his season debut tonight

The Braves’ Dallas Keuchel will make his 2019 debut tonight, getting the start against the Washington Nationals.
Keuchel dangled on the free agent market for seven months before signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Braves on June 6. He tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts in his first start with Single-A Rome, then gave up three runs on 11 hits across seven innings for Double-A Mississippi on Saturday. Last year, in his final season with the Astros, Keuchel went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and a 153/58 K/BB ratio in 204 2/3 innings.
The Braves are hot, having won 11 of their last 13 games while scoring runs in buckets and claiming first place in the N.L. East. The Nationals have come on strong of late themselves, having won eight of their last 11 while moving past the Mets into third place in the division.
Last week Josh Donaldson was suspended for one game after a really dumb dustup with Pirates starter Joe Musgrove. It was basically two guys playing the “stop looking at me/I’m not looking at you” game. It all happened after Musgrove barely grazed Donaldson’s jersey and then the benches barely cleared while the two jawed at each other. It was about 67% effort on the part of everyone involved except for the umpires who went to 110% in ejecting Donaldson, Musgrove and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle over what was, basically, a case of the crankies.
Donaldson got a one-game suspension out of it. One-game suspensions are usually upheld, as MLB has a habit of just reducing suspensions on appeal rather than eliminating them. When you get one game, it’s the league’s way of saying “just sit out, OK?” But not here:
Thus endeth our long national night– er, mildly weird dream that doesn’t really elicit strong feelings and which is forgotten soon after breakfast.