Dallas Keuchel to make his season debut tonight

The Braves’ Dallas Keuchel will make his 2019 debut tonight, getting the start against the Washington Nationals.

Keuchel dangled on the free agent market for seven months before signing a one-year, $13 million contract with the Braves on June 6. He tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts in his first start with Single-A Rome, then gave up three runs on 11 hits across seven innings for Double-A Mississippi on Saturday. Last year, in his final season with the Astros, Keuchel went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and a 153/58 K/BB ratio in 204 2/3 innings.

The Braves are hot, having won 11 of their last 13 games while scoring runs in buckets and claiming first place in the N.L. East. The Nationals have come on strong of late themselves, having won eight of their last 11 while moving past the Mets into third place in the division.

