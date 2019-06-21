Cameron Maybin exits game with calf strain

Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin departed the third inning of Friday’s 4-1 win over the Astros with a left calf strain, per a team announcement. He’s scheduled to undergo an MRI, at which point the Yankees will have a better idea of the timetable for his return.

Maybin sustained the injury shortly after taking an at-bat against Houston’s Brad Peacock. He hit a single and later came around to score on Gary Sanchez‘s massive 481-foot home run, but appeared to be limping after he reached home plate. Postgame comments from manager Aaron Boone revealed that the outfielder “felt a pop” when he rounded third base, though he didn’t comment on the full extent of the injury. He didn’t come out at the top of the fourth and was subsequently replaced by Brett Gardner, who shifted from center to left field while Aaron Hicks took over center field and the no. 9 spot in the lineup.

This is the first serious injury the 32-year-old Maybin has suffered in 2019. He left Friday’s game batting a hearty .314/.391/.500 with five home runs, 27 RBI, and an .891 OPS through 133 plate appearances this season. Given the nature of the injury, he’s expected to see some time on the injured list and may be sidelined for a few weeks, maybe longer.