Cameron Maybin
Cameron Maybin exits game with calf strain

By Ashley VarelaJun 21, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT
Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin departed the third inning of Friday’s 4-1 win over the Astros with a left calf strain, per a team announcement. He’s scheduled to undergo an MRI, at which point the Yankees will have a better idea of the timetable for his return.

Maybin sustained the injury shortly after taking an at-bat against Houston’s Brad Peacock. He hit a single and later came around to score on Gary Sanchez‘s massive 481-foot home run, but appeared to be limping after he reached home plate. Postgame comments from manager Aaron Boone revealed that the outfielder “felt a pop” when he rounded third base, though he didn’t comment on the full extent of the injury. He didn’t come out at the top of the fourth and was subsequently replaced by Brett Gardner, who shifted from center to left field while Aaron Hicks took over center field and the no. 9 spot in the lineup.

This is the first serious injury the 32-year-old Maybin has suffered in 2019. He left Friday’s game batting a hearty .314/.391/.500 with five home runs, 27 RBI, and an .891 OPS through 133 plate appearances this season. Given the nature of the injury, he’s expected to see some time on the injured list and may be sidelined for a few weeks, maybe longer.

The first round of 2019 All-Star Game finalists has been revealed

2019 All-Star Game logo
By Ashley VarelaJun 21, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
While the final All-Star Game rosters won’t be locked in for several more weeks, we’re starting to get an idea of the players who will be in the running for the starting lineups. On Friday, MLB Network revealed the top three picks at each position, with pitchers and reserve players to be announced on Sunday at 5:30 PM EDT.

American League Finalists

C – Robinson Chirinos (Astros), Gary Sánchez (Yankees), James McCann (White Sox)

1B – Luke Voit (Yankees), C.J. Cron (Twins), Carlos Santana (Indians)

2B – DJ LeMahieu (Yankees), José Altuve (Astros), Tommy La Stella (Angels)

3B – Hunter Dozier (Royals), Alex Bregman (Astros), Gio Urshela (Yankees)

SS – Gleyber Torres (Yankees), Carlos Correa (Astros), Jorge Polanco (Twins)

OF – Mookie Betts (Red Sox), George Springer (Astros), Mike Trout (Angels)

OF – Michael Brantley (Astros), Aaron Judge (Yankees), Austin Meadows (Rays)

OF – Josh Reddick (Astros), Eddie Rosario (Twins), Joey Gallo (Rangers)

DH – Hunter Pence (Rangers), Nelson Cruz (Twins), J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

Unsurprisingly, the Astros lead the pack with seven finalists — one in every category but first base and DH. The Yankees are a close second with six, while the Twins pulled four nominations, the Angels, Rangers, and Red Sox two each, and the White Sox, Indians, Royals, and Rays managed one apiece.

National League Finalists

C – Willson Contreras (Cubs), Brian McCann (Braves), Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)

1B – Josh Bell (Pirates), Anthony Rizzo (Cubs), Freddie Freeman (Braves)

2B – Mike Moustakas (Brewers), Ozzie Albies (Braves), Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

3B – Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Kris Bryant (Cubs), Josh Donaldson (Braves)

SS – Javier Báez (Cubs), Dansby Swanson (Braves), Trevor Story (Rockies)

OF – Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), Christian Yelich (Brewers), Ronald Acuña (Braves)

OF – Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs), Jason Heyward (Cubs), Nick Markakis (Braves)

OF – Joc Pederson (Dodgers), Kyle Schwarber (Cubs), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)

The Braves and Cubs are tied with seven finalists each, followed by the Rockies and Brewers (3), Dodgers (2), and Pirates and Diamondbacks (1).

Finalists will be selected at each position when the next round of voting opens up on Wednesday, June 26, and the results are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 PM EDT. The Midsummer Classic will be managed by the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and Red Sox’ Alex Cora and is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.