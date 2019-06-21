A’s pitcher Frankie Montas suspended 80 games for PEDs

I had missed this, but on Wednesday Asdrúbal Cabrera of the Texas Rangers was angry at a called third strike. After returning to the dugout, manager Chris Woodward got into an argument about the call with home plate umpire Bill Miller. In the middle of the argument Cabrera tossed his batting gloves on the field from the dugout in disgust.

That display, seen below, has cost him four games, Major League Baseball just announced. He’ll also get an undisclosed fine. As always, he has the right to appeal it and if he does he can continue to play while the appeal is pending.

Watch for yourself and decide if you think he deserved four games:

