A’s pitcher Frankie Montas suspended 80 games for PEDs

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced this afternoon that Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The 80-game suspension of Montas is effective immediately.
Montas has been the A’s most effective pitcher this season by far, posting a record of 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 97/21 in 90 innings across 15 starts. This is a major blow to the A’s, who are currently a game out in the Wild Card race.
I had missed this, but on Wednesday Asdrúbal Cabrera of the Texas Rangers was angry at a called third strike. After returning to the dugout, manager Chris Woodward got into an argument about the call with home plate umpire Bill Miller. In the middle of the argument Cabrera tossed his batting gloves on the field from the dugout in disgust.
That display, seen below, has cost him four games, Major League Baseball just announced. He’ll also get an undisclosed fine. As always, he has the right to appeal it and if he does he can continue to play while the appeal is pending.
Watch for yourself and decide if you think he deserved four games: