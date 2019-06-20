Getty Images

Report: Rays to explore becoming two-city team, with games in Montreal

By Craig CalcaterraJun 20, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
This is rather insane and off-the-wall: Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have received Major League Baseball’s permission to explore becoming two-city team: the Tampa Bay area and Montreal. The plan would be to play early-season home games in the Tampa Bay area and finish the season in Montreal.

Passan’s full report is here. In it he notes that the plan is “in its nascent stages,” but that the Rays “have embraced the two-city solution as the most feasible to saving baseball in the Tampa Bay area after years of failed attempts to build a new stadium in the region.” Which makes it odd that, according to his report, the plan depends on the team getting not one, but two new stadiums: an open-air stadium in Tampa for early season games in the nice spring Florida weather and an open-air stadium in Montreal for the mid-late-season games in the nice Quebec summer weather.

Passan’s sources say it’s too early in the process to answer questions such as what the team’s name would be. Or, I imagine, questions like “Really?” or “C’mon, are you serious?”

And those are good questions, because I can’t picture how this would really work.

At the outset, I cannot shake the feeling that this is a ruse. That they’re gonna float this in order to spur interest in Montreal for building a new stadium. That that process will get going well enough and, when it does, it will be a much easier sell to tack on some more money to the existing project for a roof, thereby making it possible for the Rays to make it a permanent move. The two-city plan, meanwhile, is kept in play in order to keep fans in the Tampa area from turning their back on the team.

But like I said, that’s just a feeling. Setting my conspiracy theory aside, I have some other questions.

Who gets playoff games? If a game is rained out in Tampa in April and cannot be replayed until August, is Florida simply out of luck? How do you foster business partnerships? How do you staff a front office — marketing, promotions, business ops, etc. —  in two cities? What happens when, as will inevitably happen, one city sours on the arrangement and games there become a chore or an exercise in bad optics? There will be a favorite. There is always a favorite. Open marriages don’t work, folks, even if the Rays think it might work for them.

Like Passan says, though, this is in its nascent stages. For now the Rays won’t have to decide if they wanna have holidays at mom’s house or dad’s house for a few years.

 

Gabe Kapler chooses not to bench Jean Segura for lack of effort

By Bill BaerJun 20, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
The Phillies are in a tailspin. The club lost its perch atop the NL East, losing 12 of its last 18 games dating back to May 30. They enter Thursday night’s action four games behind the now-first-place Braves. The reasons for the slide are myriad, including a rash of injuries, but the players have also simply not played well. Understandably, fans are upset.

It didn’t help when, for the second time in three weeks, shortstop Jean Segura didn’t run hard on a batted ball. On June 3, Segura didn’t run on an infield pop-up that eventually resulted in a season-ending injury to Andrew McCutchen. On Wednesday during the second game of a doubleheader, Segura weakly hit a Max Scherzer pitch to shallow left-center that wasn’t caught. Because he was watching the ball rather than running hard, he had to hold up after a wide turn around first base.

To the surprise of many, Segura wasn’t pulled from the game despite the lack of effort. To the even further surprise of many, manager Gabe Kapler included Segura in Thursday’s lineup against the Nationals, which has otherwise been thoroughly reshuffled. Per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Kapler said, “Jean is one of our eight best players. I don’t think taking one of our eight best players and our shortstop out of our lineup is what’s best for the Philadelphia Phillies.”

Kapler said he had a long talk with Segura. “I told him that we’re going to address not just him but other players in the clubhouse and we’re going to talk about the highest level of effort and talk about how we can’t win every night but we can win the game of give-a-[hoot] and be undefeated in that category. Then we can protect the Phillies by putting the best lineup together on a nightly basis and not think about making ourselves feel better by sending a message.”

Kapler hit the nail on the head with that last line. Benching Segura only makes fans and pundits feel better by punishing someone for a perceived transgression. But does it actually teach anything, and is it actually beneficial to the team? Maybe to the former, and no to the latter. Matt Winkelman of Baseball Prospectus brought up a great point on Twitter, writing, “The idea that punishment is the only way to solve a problem or change behavior is such a narrow minded idea.” People learn best in different ways. Some might respond well to punishment. Others may just need a good talking-to. It’s a case-by-case thing. Kapler is right to apply nuance to the situation.

So many of baseball’s long-held beliefs have fallen to the wayside in recent years. The idea that a player must always be punished for a lack of effort will hopefully be the next one to be taken out to the dumpster.