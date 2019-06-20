Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Bruce Bochy says Max Muncy is ‘poking the bear’ with t-shirt

By Bill BaerJun 20, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT
3 Comments

Earlier this month, Max Muncy hit a home run off of Madison Bumgarner that landed on the fly into McCovey Cove, a relatively rare feat, especially from opposing hitters. Bumgarner wasn’t happy that Muncy was admiring his homer as it soared in the air, so he yelled at Muncy to put his head down and run the bases. Muncy barked back at him. After the game, Muncy said, “I told him if he doesn’t want me to watch the ball, go get it out of the ocean.”

And lo, a catchphrase was born. T-shirts were immediately made and those shirts have found their way into the Dodgers’ clubhouse. Muncy worse a “Go Get It Out Of The Ocean” t-shirt during batting practice ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Giants in L.A., which will feature Bumgarner starting.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, manager Bruce Bochy said of the shirt, “That’s poking the bear. You poke the bear enough and you can’t be upset if he bites back.” Bochy added, “they want to let kids play, but he’s fiery. I’ll miss that as much as anything, the way this man plays.”

It’s one thing to bark back at a player, but Bumgarner has a long history of stepping over the line. He has, on many occasions, thrown at hitters, escalating things into a benches-clearing confrontation. Bochy is certainly fair to say, “You poke the bear enough and you can’t be upset if he bites back.” However, if “bite” is a euphemism for intentionally throwing a 95 MPH fastball at a player, then that’s taking it too far. Rivalries and smack-talk are fun; injuries are not fun.

Gabe Kapler chooses not to bench Jean Segura for lack of effort

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 20, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Phillies are in a tailspin. The club lost its perch atop the NL East, losing 12 of its last 18 games dating back to May 30. They enter Thursday night’s action four games behind the now-first-place Braves. The reasons for the slide are myriad, including a rash of injuries, but the players have also simply not played well. Understandably, fans are upset.

It didn’t help when, for the second time in three weeks, shortstop Jean Segura didn’t run hard on a batted ball. On June 3, Segura didn’t run on an infield pop-up that eventually resulted in a season-ending injury to Andrew McCutchen. On Wednesday during the second game of a doubleheader, Segura weakly hit a Max Scherzer pitch to shallow left-center that wasn’t caught. Because he was watching the ball rather than running hard, he had to hold up after a wide turn around first base.

To the surprise of many, Segura wasn’t pulled from the game despite the lack of effort. To the even further surprise of many, manager Gabe Kapler included Segura in Thursday’s lineup against the Nationals, which has otherwise been thoroughly reshuffled. Per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Kapler said, “Jean is one of our eight best players. I don’t think taking one of our eight best players and our shortstop out of our lineup is what’s best for the Philadelphia Phillies.”

Kapler said he had a long talk with Segura. “I told him that we’re going to address not just him but other players in the clubhouse and we’re going to talk about the highest level of effort and talk about how we can’t win every night but we can win the game of give-a-[hoot] and be undefeated in that category. Then we can protect the Phillies by putting the best lineup together on a nightly basis and not think about making ourselves feel better by sending a message.”

Kapler hit the nail on the head with that last line. Benching Segura only makes fans and pundits feel better by punishing someone for a perceived transgression. But does it actually teach anything, and is it actually beneficial to the team? Maybe to the former, and no to the latter. Matt Winkelman of Baseball Prospectus brought up a great point on Twitter, writing, “The idea that punishment is the only way to solve a problem or change behavior is such a narrow minded idea.” People learn best in different ways. Some might respond well to punishment. Others may just need a good talking-to. It’s a case-by-case thing. Kapler is right to apply nuance to the situation.

So many of baseball’s long-held beliefs have fallen to the wayside in recent years. The idea that a player must always be punished for a lack of effort will hopefully be the next one to be taken out to the dumpster.

*

Update: Appropriately, Segura hit a game-tying solo homer. Good thing he wasn’t benched.