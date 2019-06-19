Yankees release Danny Farquhar

Some bummer news: the Yankees have released pitcher Danny Farquhar.

Farquhar signed a minor league deal with New York back in January. It was more notable than your typical minor league deal, however, as Farquhar, you may recall, suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm in April of 2018, causing him to collapse while in the White Sox’ dugout during a game. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. It could’ve killed him, obviously, and it did sideline him for the rest of the season.

Farquhar made his way back and did pitch this spring before staying in extended spring training in Tampa. He was activated for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week and appeared in two games but he was ineffective, allowing seven runs on six hits in three innings.

Given how much talent the Yankees bullpen has, it’s not like even a big improvement from that would lead to a chance at a big league promotion, so it’s probably best for Farquhar to try to latch on to a team with a bit more room for him.

Here’s hoping a comeback that has already come so far can go the rest of the way.

Follow @craigcalcaterra