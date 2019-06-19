Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Video: Manny Machado’s apparent three-run homer becomes RBI single

By Bill BaerJun 19, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT
7 Comments

As if we haven’t had enough conversation surrounding Padres third baseman Manny Machado and umpires lately, a controversial ruling occurred in the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game with the Brewers at Petco Park. Ahead 2-1 with one out, the Padres had runners on the corners with Machado at the plate facing Kyle Davies. Machado swatted a 2-2 fastball to left-center field, appearing to be a three-run home run. The ball, however, struck the top of the fence and bounced back into the field of play. Lorenzo Cain got the ball back to the infield quickly and Eric Hosmer, who thought Machado had hit a home run and was jogging accordingly, was tagged out near third base.

The ruling on the field was that Machado hit a home run. After a replay review, the ruling was overturned. Machado was credited with an RBI single (advancing to second on the play) and Hosmer was ruled out.

The Petco Park ground rules don’t specifically address this situation, but since the top of the fence doesn’t have any yellow markings on it, the top is considered in play just as it has been in other parks. The umpires got this one right. Machado did not argue.

Hosmer drew some criticism for the way he ran the bases, but it’s forgivable since the initial ruling was that Machado hit a home run and the stadium played its home run sounds (a horn) for the fans. Ideally, players run the bases in a risk-free way, but most base runners would have circled the bases in the same casual way.

Chris Paddack to start on Saturday vs. Pirates

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 19, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will recall pitcher Chris Paddack from Single-A Lake Elsinore to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Paddack was optioned to Single-A last week in an effort to limit his innings. He has not pitched for Lake Elsinore.

Paddack, 23, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has not pitched more than 90 innings in a single year as a pro. So far this season, the right-hander has a 3.15 ERA and a 72/13 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings.

There was some concern that optioning Paddack to the minors was about manipulating his service time. However, as long as Paddack spends fewer than 20 service days in the minors throughout the season, he will be credited major league service time while he was optioned. A player must spend at least 10 days in the minors after being optioned. Saturday will mark 10 days, so the Padres would need to option him to the minors again — and keep him there beyond the minimum 10 days — in order for him to stop accruing service time.