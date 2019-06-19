Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Video: Manny Machado’s apparent three-run homer becomes an RBI single

Jun 19, 2019
As if we haven’t had enough conversation surrounding Padres third baseman Manny Machado and umpires lately, a controversial ruling occurred in the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game with the Brewers at Petco Park. Ahead 2-1 with one out, the Padres had runners on the corners with Machado at the plate facing Kyle Davies. Machado swatted a 2-2 fastball to left-center field, appearing to be a three-run home run. The ball, however, struck the top of the fence and bounced back into the field of play. Lorenzo Cain got the ball back to the infield quickly and Eric Hosmer, who thought Machado had hit a home run and was jogging accordingly, was tagged out near third base.

The ruling on the field was that Machado hit a home run. After a replay review, the ruling was overturned. Machado was credited with an RBI single (advancing to second on the play) and Hosmer was ruled out.

The Petco Park ground rules don’t specifically address this situation, but since the top of the fence doesn’t have any yellow markings on it, the top is considered in play just as it has been in other parks. The umpires got this one right. Machado did not argue.

Hosmer drew some criticism for the way he ran the bases, but it’s forgivable since the initial ruling was that Machado hit a home run and the stadium played its home run sounds (a horn) for the fans. Ideally, players run the bases in a risk-free way, but most base runners would have circled the bases in the same casual way.

CC Sabathia earns 250th career win

Jun 19, 2019
Yankees starter CC Sabathia earned his 250th career win on Wednesday as the Yankees polished off a series sweep with a 12-1 victory over the Rays. Sabathia went six innings, limiting the Rays to a lone run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. He now holds a 4-4 record with a 4.14 ERA and a 57/24 K/BB ratio over 63 innings on the season.

The Yankees provided Sabathia with plenty of offense, putting up a six-spot in the first inning, including a three-run home run from Gary Sánchez. Gleyber Torres would tack on a grand slam for good measure in a six-run seventh.

Sabathia is the 48th member of the 250-win club and is one of only 14 pitchers with both 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts. Wins don’t carry the same weight that they used to (even Sabathia agrees), so it will be interesting to see how his Hall of Fame case is handled in five years, as the lefty says he is retiring after the season.

With Wednesday’s win, the Yankees extended their winning streak to five games and have now built up a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Rays in the AL East. The two clubs will meet up again in early July.