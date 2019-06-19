Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Max Scherzer, with broken nose, strikes out 10 Phillies over seven shutout innings

By Bill BaerJun 19, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nationals starter Max Scherzer bunted a ball into his face during batting practice on Tuesday, breaking his nose in the process. He ended up with a gnarly looking shiner around his right eye, making him appear a bit like Terminator. Scherzer still took the ball to start the second game of Wednesday night’s doubleheader against the Phillies.

Despite the injury, Scherzer was incredibly effective, limiting the Phillies to four hits and two walks across seven shutout innings, striking out 10 batters in the process. He might even have had some extra adrenaline going, as he averaged 96.2 MPH on his fastball, his highest average fastball velocity in a game since September 2012, per MLB.com’s Jamal Collier. The Nationals provided Scherzer with just one run of support, coming on a Brian Dozier solo home run off of Jake Arrieta in the second inning, but it was enough.

Wander Suero worked a scoreless top of the eighth with a pair of strikeouts. Victor Robles added a solo homer off of Pat Neshek in the bottom half. Closer Sean Doolittle took over in the ninth, working a 1-2-3 frame to give the Nats their 2-0 victory.

Over his last six starts, Scherzer now has a 0.88 ERA with a 59/8 K/BB ratio across 41 innings. He has gone six innings, struck out at least nine batters, and held the opposition to two or fewer runs in each of those six starts.

Chris Paddack to start on Saturday vs. Pirates

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 19, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will recall pitcher Chris Paddack from Single-A Lake Elsinore to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Paddack was optioned to Single-A last week in an effort to limit his innings. He has not pitched for Lake Elsinore.

Paddack, 23, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has not pitched more than 90 innings in a single year as a pro. So far this season, the right-hander has a 3.15 ERA and a 72/13 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings.

There was some concern that optioning Paddack to the minors was about manipulating his service time. However, as long as Paddack spends fewer than 20 service days in the minors throughout the season, he will be credited major league service time while he was optioned. A player must spend at least 10 days in the minors after being optioned. Saturday will mark 10 days, so the Padres would need to option him to the minors again — and keep him there beyond the minimum 10 days — in order for him to stop accruing service time.