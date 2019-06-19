Max Scherzer looks terrifying ahead of start vs. Phillies

Nationals starter Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he accidentally bunted a ball into his face during a drill on Tuesday afternoon. Nevertheless, Scherzer wanted to take the ball in the second game of Wednesday’s twin-billing versus the Phillies. MASN commentator and former player F.P. Santangelo tweeted a picture of Scherzer about a half hour ahead of game time. Scherzer looks terrifying, like the Terminator.

The floundering Phillies lost the first game 6-2. They are 7-11 in their last 18 games. Now they have to face an even scarier version of the already-intimidating Scherzer. The surging Nationals have won 12 of their last 18 games.

It will be interesting to see if Scherzer is affected at all by his broken nose. He has started to come on as of late, owning a 1.06 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 34 innings spanning his most recent five starts.

