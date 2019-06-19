Max Scherzer looks terrifying ahead of start vs. Phillies

Nationals starter Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he accidentally bunted a ball into his face during a drill on Tuesday afternoon. Nevertheless, Scherzer wanted to take the ball in the second game of Wednesday’s twin-billing versus the Phillies. MASN commentator and former player F.P. Santangelo tweeted a picture of Scherzer about a half hour ahead of game time. Scherzer looks terrifying, like the Terminator.
The floundering Phillies lost the first game 6-2. They are 7-11 in their last 18 games. Now they have to face an even scarier version of the already-intimidating Scherzer. The surging Nationals have won 12 of their last 18 games.
It will be interesting to see if Scherzer is affected at all by his broken nose. He has started to come on as of late, owning a 1.06 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 34 innings spanning his most recent five starts.
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will recall pitcher Chris Paddack from Single-A Lake Elsinore to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Paddack was optioned to Single-A last week in an effort to limit his innings. He has not pitched for Lake Elsinore.
Paddack, 23, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has not pitched more than 90 innings in a single year as a pro. So far this season, the right-hander has a 3.15 ERA and a 72/13 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings.
There was some concern that optioning Paddack to the minors was about manipulating his service time. However, as long as Paddack spends fewer than 20 service days in the minors throughout the season, he will be credited major league service time while he was optioned. A player must spend at least 10 days in the minors after being optioned. Saturday will mark 10 days, so the Padres would need to option him to the minors again — and keep him there beyond the minimum 10 days — in order for him to stop accruing service time.