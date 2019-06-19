Max Scherzer expects to pitch vs. Phillies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Phillies and Nats were rained out yesterday but a player still got hurt. It was Max Scherzer who broke his nose in a bunt drill, as seen in the video above.

Washington and Philly are playing a doubleheader today and Scherzer was scheduled to pitch the nightcap. There has not been official word from the Nats, but as of last night, Scherzer is still planning on taking the hill:

Scherzer also has a black right eye but told Martinez last night “I’m pitching, expect me to pitch” — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) June 19, 2019

Scherzer is already a pretty intense and intimidating presence but if he does not take the mound in a Jason-from-Friday-the-13th-style hockey mask — with heterochromatic-paint on it to match his eyes — it’ll be a missed opportunity.

