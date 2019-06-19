Max Scherzer expects to pitch tonight

The Phillies and Nats were rained out yesterday but a player still got hurt. It was Max Scherzer who broke his nose in a bunt drill, as seen in the video above.
Washington and Philly are playing a doubleheader today and Scherzer was scheduled to pitch the nightcap. There has not been official word from the Nats, but as of last night, Scherzer is still planning on taking the hill:
Scherzer is already a pretty intense and intimidating presence but if he does not take the mound in a Jason-from-Friday-the-13th-style hockey mask — with heterochromatic-paint on it to match his eyes — it’ll be a missed opportunity.
People like to decry “participation trophies” as a harbinger of the end of civilization as we know it, but they beat the heck out of people who think youth sports is the most important thing going. Because it’s those sorts of misguided souls who start ugly stuff like that which went down at a baseball game for seven and eight-year-olds in Lakewood, Colorado over the weekend.
As usual it was the parents — not the kids — who caused the ugliness. What sparked it? A call by the umpire. The umpire who is 13-years-old by the way. Because, obviously, the stakes were that high.
It’s unclear how a disputed call escalated into the full-blown brawl you see below, but I’m guessing the call was merely pretext for some pretty horrible people to do some pretty awful things in front of their small children. Predispositions to be jackwagons are hard to shake.
Particularly awful is the sucker punch the guy in the teal shorts and white t-shirt unleashed, which led to what appears to be a serious injury to the guy he punched. Lakewood police are circulating the video in an effort to get more information about the fight and, particularly, to track down the guy who threw that sucker punch.
