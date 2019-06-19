Associated Press

Giancarlo Stanton makes catch in stands in first game back

By Craig CalcaterraJun 19, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
The Yankees won last night. It was a big win, as it came against the Rays, the team which they are currently battling for the division lead. The game featured homers from Edwin Encarnación and Cameron Maybin, each of whom were picked up after the season began — Encarnación just this past week — helping the Yankees overcome the massive number of injuries they sustained and which most people reasonably expected would derail them.

Yet, here they are, not derailed. What’s more, one of the most significant of the injured players — Giancarlo Stanton — came back last night after a nearly three-month layoff. Between that and the win and the homers from the newcomers and everything, you’d think the news coming off the New York presses this morning would be uniformly happy.

Nah: one of the tabloids is running a column about how worrisome it was that Stanton went 0-for-4. Never change, New York. Never change.

As a minor corrective, let us note that, despite the undoubtable harbinger of doom and sorrow that is a rusty player taking an o’fer in his first game back in months, Stanton made a nifty play in the outfield, ranging to the wall and reaching into the stands to snag a pop foul. He did it in wet conditions too. Watch:

 

If you’re the sort of person who really wants to focus on the negative, remember, baseball is a game of constant failure, so there’s a good chance Stanton won’t have a great night at the plate again tonight. Until then, I apologize for presenting this bit of positivity.

Chris Paddack to start on Saturday vs. Pirates

By Bill BaerJun 19, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will recall pitcher Chris Paddack from Single-A Lake Elsinore to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Paddack was optioned to Single-A last week in an effort to limit his innings. He has not pitched for Lake Elsinore.

Paddack, 23, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has not pitched more than 90 innings in a single year as a pro. So far this season, the right-hander has a 3.15 ERA and a 72/13 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings.

There was some concern that optioning Paddack to the minors was about manipulating his service time. However, as long as Paddack spends fewer than 20 service days in the minors throughout the season, he will be credited major league service time while he was optioned. A player must spend at least 10 days in the minors after being optioned. Saturday will mark 10 days, so the Padres would need to option him to the minors again — and keep him there beyond the minimum 10 days — in order for him to stop accruing service time.