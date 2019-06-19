CC Sabathia earns 250th career win

Yankees starter CC Sabathia earned his 250th career win on Wednesday as the Yankees polished off a series sweep with a 12-1 victory over the Rays. Sabathia went six innings, limiting the Rays to a lone run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. He now holds a 4-4 record with a 4.14 ERA and a 57/24 K/BB ratio over 63 innings on the season.

The Yankees provided Sabathia with plenty of offense, putting up a six-spot in the first inning, including a three-run home run from Gary Sánchez. Gleyber Torres would tack on a grand slam for good measure in a six-run seventh.

Sabathia is the 48th member of the 250-win club and is one of only 14 pitchers with both 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts. Wins don’t carry the same weight that they used to, so it will be interesting to see how his Hall of Fame case is handled in five years, as the lefty says he is retiring after the season.

With Wednesday’s win, the Yankees extended their winning streak to five games and have now built up a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Rays in the AL East. The two clubs will meet up again in early July.

