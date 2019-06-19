CC Sabathia earns 250th career win

Yankees starter CC Sabathia earned his 250th career win on Wednesday as the Yankees polished off a series sweep with a 12-1 victory over the Rays. Sabathia went six innings, limiting the Rays to a lone run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. He now holds a 4-4 record with a 4.14 ERA and a 57/24 K/BB ratio over 63 innings on the season.
The Yankees provided Sabathia with plenty of offense, putting up a six-spot in the first inning, including a three-run home run from Gary Sánchez. Gleyber Torres would tack on a grand slam for good measure in a six-run seventh.
Sabathia is the 48th member of the 250-win club and is one of only 14 pitchers with both 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts. Wins don’t carry the same weight that they used to, so it will be interesting to see how his Hall of Fame case is handled in five years, as the lefty says he is retiring after the season.
With Wednesday’s win, the Yankees extended their winning streak to five games and have now built up a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Rays in the AL East. The two clubs will meet up again in early July.
Some bummer news: the Yankees have released pitcher Danny Farquhar.
Farquhar signed a minor league deal with New York back in January. It was more notable than your typical minor league deal, however, as Farquhar, you may recall, suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm in April of 2018, causing him to collapse while in the White Sox’ dugout during a game. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. It could’ve killed him, obviously, and it did sideline him for the rest of the season.
Farquhar made his way back and did pitch this spring before staying in extended spring training in Tampa. He was activated for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week and appeared in two games but he was ineffective, allowing seven runs on six hits in three innings.
Given how much talent the Yankees bullpen has, it’s not like even a big improvement from that would lead to a chance at a big league promotion, so it’s probably best for Farquhar to try to latch on to a team with a bit more room for him.
Here’s hoping a comeback that has already come so far can go the rest of the way.