Braves place Sean Newcomb on concussion injured list

People like to decry “participation trophies” as a harbinger of the end of civilization as we know it, but they beat the heck out of people who think youth sports is the most important thing going. Because it’s those sorts of misguided souls who start ugly stuff like that which went down at a baseball game for seven and eight-year-olds in Lakewood, Colorado over the weekend.

As usual it was the parents — not the kids — who caused the ugliness. What sparked it? A call by the umpire. The umpire who is 13-years-old by the way. Because, obviously, the stakes were that high.

It’s unclear how a disputed call escalated into the full-blown brawl you see below, but I’m guessing the call was merely pretext for some pretty horrible people to do some pretty awful things in front of their small children. Predispositions to be jackwagons are hard to shake.

Particularly awful is the sucker punch the guy in the teal shorts and white t-shirt unleashed, which led to what appears to be a serious injury to the guy he punched. Lakewood police are circulating the video in an effort to get more information about the fight and, particularly, to track down the guy who threw that sucker punch.

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

