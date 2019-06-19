Getty Images

And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraJun 19, 2019, 7:25 AM EDT
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Yankees 6, Rays 3: If you had told a Yankees fan back in March that the Yankees would win a game in June thanks to homers from Cameron Maybin and and Edwin Encarnación, I imagine they would’ve assumed that the season had gone horribly wrong and that the Bombers were looking at a fight for third place or something. Which just goes to show you that you can’t predict anything in baseball. Anyway, this one was a close game for most of the way but said homers — Maybin’s in the seventh and Encarnación’s in the eighth — helped the Yankees pull away. Giancarlo Stanton came back and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Lucky for everyone the Yankees won because if they hadn’t there’d be “see, we TOLD YOU that Stanton coming back would ruin team chemistry” takes.

Twins 4, Red Sox 3: Seventeen dang innings in this one, with Max Kepler the star. His eighth inning RBI single tied it up to force extras, his 13th inning homer tied it up again to keep Rafael Devers‘ own 13th inning homer from winning it for Boston, and then Kepler hit the walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the 17th for the game. On top of all of that it was a Dante game for Kepler — he wasn’t even supposed to be here today — entering as a pinch hitter in the 5th on what was intended as a day off. The game took 5 hours, 45 minutes. Which, frankly, isn’t the worst pace for 17 innings you’ll ever see. I’m pretty sure the Red Sox have played nine innings in something close to that time at some point in the last 20 years.

In other news:

That’s Rod Carew, watching from the dugout in the sixteenth inning. Guys, he had a heart transplant not all that long ago. Maybe don’t make games so stressful for franchise icons who need to be mindful of their health, OK?

Tigers 5, Pirates 4: The Tigers ended their four-game losing streak. They scored the winning run on a grounder to second with the bases loaded and one out that should’ve been a 4-6-3 double play but the Pirates’ second baseman, Adam Frazier, decided to try to tag the runner between first and second base rather than throw it to the shortstop at second. The runner, Christin Stewart, just stopped for a second and killed enough time before being tagged that the runner on third scored and no double play could happen. I’m guessing Frazier would do that differently if he had it do over again. In other news, Miguel Cabrera had a couple of hits and played first base for the first time in nearly a month.

Marlins 6, Cardinals 0: Last week, when Jordan Yamamoto shut out the Cardinals for seven innings in his Major League debut, I said something like “don’t get used to this, it gets harder.” Maybe not, because in his second big league start, again, against the Cardinals, he shut them out for seven innings once again. I mean, last week he gave up two hits and here he gave up three, so I suppose it was slightly harder this time around, but damn, kid. Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson homered for the Fish.

Angels 3, Blue Jays 1: Tyler Skaggs pitched one-run ball into the eighth, outdueling Marcus Stroman. He was backed by homers from Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodman. The Angels won even though the first four batters in their lineup — Tommy La Stella, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Albert Pujols — combined to go 1-for-14.

Reds 4, Astros 3: Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich each homered off of Justin Verlander in the first inning — Dietrich’s was a two-run shot — and Kyle Farmer homered off of him in the seventh to help Cincinnati edge Houston. Verlander generally doesn’t get got like that, but this is the second straight start in which he’s allowed three dingers.

Mets 10, Braves 2: Yesterday I saw a column praising the steady reliability of Julio Teherán, so I suspected he’d get rung up pretty good last night. It happens I suppose. New York scored six runs on eight hits in four innings off of him while Jacob deGrom was stingy, shutting the Braves out until he ran out of gas and gave up a couple of solo homers in the ninth. Pete Alonso homered and had four hits in all, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil also homered, and every Mets starter had at least one hit.

White Sox 3, Cubs 1: The south siders take the first game of their series against the north siders thanks to a two-run blast from former Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenéz in the top of the ninth. Thanks also to Ivan Nova and four relievers who held the Cubs to only one run — a first inning Kyle Schwarber homer — on six hits. The Cubs have gotten a lot of value out of José Quintana, the guy they traded for Jimenéz, but when you give up good talent sometimes that talent is gonna come back and bite ya.

Indians 10, Rangers 3: In the third inning José Ramirez hit his first homer in 29 games and, later, Jake Bauers, Roberto Pérez and Tyler Naquin hit back-to-back-to-back blasts. Meanwhile Zach Plesac — one of the rare Zac[h/k]s who spells his name with an h in baseball, allowed only one run on two hits while working seven innings.

Rockies 8, Diamondbacks 1: Nolan Arenado homered and drove in three, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and Antonio Senzatela pitched one-run ball into the seventh. The Rockies have beaten the Dbacks six times in a row and, by virtue of this one, took over second place in the NL West. Neither of them are likely to catch L.A. but they’re now just one game out of the second Wild Card slot, with a couple of shaky teams in the Phillies and Cubs ahead of them.

Athletics 16, Orioles 2: Six homers for the A’s with Khris DavisRobbie Grossman, Stephen Piscotty, Ramón Laureano, Chad Pinder and Beau Taylor doing the damage. Brett Anderson didn’t need that much support, as he allowed only one earned run over seven innings, but as a different Brett Anderson once sang, sometimes you just can’t get enough. Though I’m pretty sure that Brett Anderson was singing about hard drugs, not run support. Still.

Padres 4, Brewers 1: Logan Allen made his big league debut, he did it against one of the most powerful lineups around, and all he did was shut ’em out on three hits for seven innings. I know I was wrong on the last guy I said this about but, really, it gets harder, kid. Francisco Mejía hit a homer and Manny Machado doubled in a run.

Dodgers 9, Giants 0: On the fifth anniversary of his no-hitter, Clayton Kershaw was dominant again. Seven shutout innings, three hits and six strikeouts, giving him his seventh win of the year. Kiké Hernandez didn’t need to hit a grand slam in the seventh for the Dodgers to win — they were already up 5-0 at that point — but he went and did it anyway.

Royals 9, Mariners 0: I feel like there is no pitcher I’ve understood less in the past decade or so than Homer Bailey. He is capable of getting shelled like nobody’s business — and brother, he has been shelled before — but he also has multiple no-hitters and every once in a while pulls one of these shutout-ball-into-the-eighth numbers. God love an unpredictable lefty,. Lol, shows you how much I pay attention to Bailey, as I had it in my head he was a lefty. Whatever. Anyway, Whit Merrifield hit two homers — a two-run and a three-run blast — and Jorge Soler went deep as well.

Phillies vs. Nationals — POSTPONED:

Come out tonight in the puddles
Splash some love across the sky
Just you and I bursting bubbles
As the sky is about to cry

When the rain falls
There’s magic in our lives
When the rain falls
We’re happy deep inside
When the rain falls
It cleans away the corners of our minds

Something needs to change to avoid future incidents like Machado-vs.-Welke

By Bill BaerJun 18, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT
On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Padres third baseman Manny Machado was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for “aggressively arguing” and making contact with home plate umpire Bill Welke after a controversial strike three call in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Rockies in Colorado. The clip of the incident is below, showing that Welke’s call was poor. Machado’s behavior was also poor, as he indeed made contact — inadvertently or not — with Welke and repeatedly swore at him. Machado also threw his bat, though it was not in anyone’s direction and no one was put in harm’s way.

Machado chose to appeal his suspension, as is his right. While that matter is in the process of being resolved, the Major League Umpires Association put out a lengthy statement on Facebook and a shorter but hashtag-laden post on Twitter. The statements were problematic for a number of reasons, chiefest being that the union is publicly commenting on an ongoing matter. MLB can keep Machado’s suspension at one game, which seems likely, or it can reduce his suspension to zero games. The league can also choose to reduce or remove the fine as well. Once the matter is resolved, the MLBUA should feel free to comment publicly on the matter.

MLBUA’s statement was also poorly proofread, hyperbolic, and creates a very legitimate argument for bias against Machado and/or the Padres going forward. The MLBUA described Machado as “violently” throwing his bat “with no regard to anyone’s safety.” It continued, “It is NOT okay to throw a temper tantrum and physically touch someone of authority, just because you don’t agree.”

MLBUA then moralized, asking, “What does this teach the MLB’s immense and ongoing influential youth movement trying to attract young fans to the game? Major League Baseball has to always lead by example in all cases of violent behavior, on and off the field.” It closed out, saying that the union was “extraordinarily disappointed” in MLB’s “inaction.”

Among the hashtags MLBUA used on Twitter were “#TemperTantrum,” “#RepeatOffender,” and “#Nonsense.”

Major League Baseball then released a statement on Tuesday night, saying, “…we do not believe it is appropriate for the union representing Major League Umpires to comment on the discipline of players represented by the Players Association.” The league added, “We also believe it is inappropriate to compare this incident to the extraordinarily serious issue of workplace violence.”

Whoever put out the message on behalf of the MLBUA should have asked themselves, “What is my purpose here and for whom am I posting this?” The entire purpose of a trade union is to create a cohesive unit, establishing bargaining power on behalf of labor versus capital. So, MLBUA is not writing this for fans, for players, or for MLB executives; it is publicly commenting for umpires. An ancillary benefit might be to engender public support for umpires vis-a-vis Welke.

It must then ask itself if the statement creates solidarity among umpires. And I think that’s a solid no. Machado is not the first player and will not be the last to make contact with an umpire and to throw a “temper tantrum” of that magnitude. So why single Machado out and die on this hill today? I would be shocked if more than a handful of umpires outside of Welke and his closest confidantes appreciated the MLBUA reacting the way it did. It doesn’t help them achieve any union-specific goals and might actually hurt them. Repeatedly referring to Machado’s actions as a “temper tantrum” and “nonsense,” and calling him a “repeat offender” is unprofessional. It’s something an Internet commenter would write in the heat of the moment, not the representative of a trade union in one of the most profitable industries in the country. Furthermore, in singling out Machado, Machado himself as well as his teammates have a legitimate reason to believe Welke and his crew might be biased against them not just for the remainder of the season but for the foreseeable future.

On a more pedantic note, the MLBUA wrote that it is not okay for players to act the way Machado did against “someone of authority.” It’s not the power that should shield umpires from workplace violence; it’s their humanity. Machado should no more or less scream and yell at an umpire than he should anyone else in any walk of life. However you rank umpires, coaches, front office executives, teammates, opponents, fans, etc. — they should all be treated equally.

All of this being said, there was one part of MLBUA’s statement that rang true. As mentioned, Welke did suffer violence in the workplace. I disagree with MLB that the comparison was inappropriate. There is nuance to what constitutes “workplace violence.” Is it a mass shooting? Of course not. But in no other employment setting would it be appropriate for one person to scream, curse, and throw items across the room during a disagreement. The union correctly wrote, “Physical contact simply cannot be tolerated.” The crux of all of this is that Major League Baseball doesn’t discourage altercations between umpires and players/coaches. Things have gotten better since the implementation of instant replay, but some instances — especially ball/strike judgment — can turn into very heated altercations.

MLB needs a flat rule instructing players and coaches not to argue with umpires. The team of the offending person(s) would incur an in-game penalty as well as a potential fine and suspension. In exchange for this loss of power on the part of players and coaches, the umpires should be subject to actual oversight. As it stands, umpires are almost never punished in any way for any kind of behavior towards players and coaches, nor are they often punished for poor results in terms of correct calls made. The umpires already have the advantage with their authority; their lack of oversight puts that advantage on steroids, which is why there’s often so much frustration. Umpires instigate confrontations a non-negligible amount of the time. If they felt like they would actually be held accountable for it, they might be much more reluctant to act, for example, the way Ron Kulpa did towards the Astros in early April.

MLBUA helped gain that power imbalance for its members, so it isn’t likely to give it up very easily. I don’t see my utopian dream coming to fruition anytime soon. But that’s the crux of every umpire-involved confrontation: authority. Umpires and players/coaches need to be on a level playing field in that regard, and the rules need to be crystal clear on what kind of behavior is allowed from both sides. Until that happens, we’ll be seeing a Machado-vs.-Welke incident once or twice every year ad infinitum.