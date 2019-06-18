Rangers to retire Michael Young’s number

The Texas Rangers just announced that they will retire Michael Young’s number 10 on Saturday, August 31. He will be the fifth Ranger to have his number retired. The other four are Iván Rodríguez, Johnny Oates, Adirán Beltré and Nolan Ryan.

The honor for Young has long been expected, as the Rangers have not given anyone the number 10 since he left Texas following the 2012 season. Before him it was worn by another notable Ranger, Jim Sundberg. Who, by the way, was pretty dang good himself.

Young played 14 seasons in the majors, the first 13 with the Rangers and last year split between the Phillies and Dodgers. He hit an even .300 with 185 homers and a .787 OPS, made seven All-Star teams, won a batting title in 2005, and played at least 100 games at all four infield positions.

