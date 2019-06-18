Getty Images

Officials identify man who arranged to pay suspects in shooting of David Ortiz

By Craig CalcaterraJun 18, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT
15 Comments

Dominican Republic prosecutors named the men who they say paid the hitmen who shot David Ortiz. The Boston Globe reports:

New court documents said Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota planned to provide the money — $7,800, according to authorities. Mota, who is not in custody, is charged with attempted murder.

Another suspect, who is in custody, Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaino, 24, convened the hit squad, according to the documents. On Monday, he was charged for his alleged role in plotting the attack . . .

The Globe reports on documents which detail the hows of it all. Where the money was handed off and details such as the handing over of a gold iPhone which “showed the person they were going to liquidate,” but authorities still do not have a motive for the attempted murder. One suspect continues to claim that someone else was the intended target. It’s hard to see how someone as conspicuous as David Ortiz could be mixed up with someone but I suppose it’ll all come out in time.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Ortiz reported today that Ortiz’s condition has been upgraded to “good,” which is, obviously, good.

 

Chris Paddack to start on Saturday vs. Pirates

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 19, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will recall pitcher Chris Paddack from Single-A Lake Elsinore to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Paddack was optioned to Single-A last week in an effort to limit his innings. He has not pitched for Lake Elsinore.

Paddack, 23, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has not pitched more than 90 innings in a single year as a pro. So far this season, the right-hander has a 3.15 ERA and a 72/13 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings.

There was some concern that optioning Paddack to the minors was about manipulating his service time. However, as long as Paddack spends fewer than 20 service days in the minors throughout the season, he will be credited major league service time while he was optioned. A player must spend at least 10 days in the minors after being optioned. Saturday will mark 10 days, so the Padres would need to option him to the minors again — and keep him there beyond the minimum 10 days — in order for him to stop accruing service time.