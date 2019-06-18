Max Scherzer breaks his nose during bunting drill

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Various reporters covering the Nationals reported a bit earlier that Max Scherzer took a ball off his face during a bunting drill this afternoon. Which is not what you want.

The good news: Scherzer seems to be OK and, at the moment anyway, Dave Martinez believes that he will be able to take his scheduled start in the second game of tomorrow’s doubleheader against the Phillies.

The bad news: if Scherzer’s on-mound intensity is any guide, that ball is gonna have some awful things done to it once Scherzer gets out of the trainer’s room.

UPDATE: Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post is hearing from sources that Max Scherzer may have a broken nose. He is undergoing further tests. It’s unclear whether a broken nose would force Scherzer to miss a start.

UPDATE: Yep, it’s broken:

Nationals confirm Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose. He went for a CAT scan, which came back negative. His status for tomorrow is TBD. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 19, 2019

