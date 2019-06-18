Getty Images

Matt Carpenter hits standup bunt double

By Craig Calcaterra Jun 18, 2019
The wave of defensive shifts we’ve seen over the past few years has led to a lot of armchair hitting coaches demanding that players bunt to beat it. This is easier said than done, however.

The shift happens because certain hitters tend to pull the ball. Certain hitters tend to pull the ball because pulling the ball is what happens when one gets a strong, quick swing on a pitch one identifies early and which one endeavors to send as far away from home plate as possible. Which is to say that pulling is a skill that is good to have and which is strongly selected for among hitters.

In light of that, “why not just bunt to beat the shift” takes are kind of lazy. Bunting is hard! And it is not a thing guys who get shifted a lot are good at. Most of the time asking a player to do a thing he is not well-equipped to do is a bad idea. Indeed, a hitter voluntarily going away from his strength is something the defense would much prefer.

Most of the time anyway.

Last night Matt Carpenter made those armchair hitting coaches happy by laying down a bunt to beat the shift. And he laid it down so well that he ended up with a standup double:

One batter later Carpenter scored on a Starlin Castro error.

The shift giveth and the shift taketh away.

Chris Paddack to start on Saturday vs. Pirates

By Bill Baer Jun 19, 2019
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres will recall pitcher Chris Paddack from Single-A Lake Elsinore to start Saturday’s game against the Pirates. Paddack was optioned to Single-A last week in an effort to limit his innings. He has not pitched for Lake Elsinore.

Paddack, 23, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has not pitched more than 90 innings in a single year as a pro. So far this season, the right-hander has a 3.15 ERA and a 72/13 K/BB ratio in 65 2/3 innings.

There was some concern that optioning Paddack to the minors was about manipulating his service time. However, as long as Paddack spends fewer than 20 service days in the minors throughout the season, he will be credited major league service time while he was optioned. A player must spend at least 10 days in the minors after being optioned. Saturday will mark 10 days, so the Padres would need to option him to the minors again — and keep him there beyond the minimum 10 days — in order for him to stop accruing service time.