Brewers release Brett Lawrie

Brett Lawrie has not played in the majors since 2016. Last February, however, he signed a minor league contract with the Brewers in an effort to make a comeback. It seems that comeback has come to an end. At least with Milwaukee, which has released him.

No word on exactly why he was released. It’s likely health-related as he had not appeared in any minor league games. His history of leg problems may very well have been the culprit.

Lawrie played six big league seasons, four of which came in Toronto and one each with the White Sox and the Athletics. In that time he hit .261/.315/.419 with 71 homers in 588 games. While he had his moments he never did live up to the hype generated by his partial 2011 season in which he posted a .953 OPS (153 OPS+) in 43 games.

If his career is to continue, it’ll be with another organization.

