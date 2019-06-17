Padres to promote pitching prospect Logan Allen

The Padres will call up pitching prospect Logan Allen to start on Tuesday against the Brewers, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports.

Allen, 22, is listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Padres’ system and No. 61 overall, according to MLB Pipeline. The lefty was selected by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2015 draft. He was traded later that year to the Padres in the Craig Kimbrel deal.

In 57 2/3 innings with Triple-A El Paso — part of the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League — Allen posted a 5.15 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 22 walks. As Cassavell notes, Allen’s first two starts are still weighing heavily on Allen’s overall numbers, as he allowed 11 runs in five innings to open the season. Since then, he has a 3.76 ERA across his last 11 starts.

