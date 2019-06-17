San Diego Padres

Padres to promote pitching prospect Logan Allen

The Padres will call up pitching prospect Logan Allen to start on Tuesday against the Brewers, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports.

Allen, 22, is listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Padres’ system and No. 61 overall, according to MLB Pipeline. The lefty was selected by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2015 draft. He was traded later that year to the Padres in the Craig Kimbrel deal.

In 57 2/3 innings with Triple-A El Paso — part of the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League — Allen posted a 5.15 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 22 walks. As Cassavell notes, Allen’s first two starts are still weighing heavily on Allen’s overall numbers, as he allowed 11 runs in five innings to open the season. Since then, he has a 3.76 ERA across his last 11 starts.

Manny Machado suspended one game for arguing with umpire

Major League Baseball has suspended Padres 3B/SS Manny Machado one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for “aggressively arguing” and making contact with umpire Bill Welke in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Rockies in Colorado. Machado is appealing his suspension, so he can play until the matter is resolved.

Machado was unhappy with a called strike three. He had singled and doubled prior to the fateful at-bat in the fifth.

Machado, 26, is batting .261/.343/.448 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI in 297 plate appearances this season, his first with the Padres after inking a 10-year, $300 million contract in February.