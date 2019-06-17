Masahiro Tanaka throws two-hit shutout vs. Rays

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka went the distance, holding the Rays scoreless on two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts across nine innings on Monday night in the Bronx. It’s the fourth shutout of his career, accounting for four of the Yankees’ last six shutouts. The other two were thrown my Luis Severino and Brandon McCarthy.
DJ LeMahieu provided the bulk of the offense, swatting a two-run home run off of Yonny Chirinos in the third inning. Cameron Maybin tacked on a solo homer off of Chirinos in the fifth as the Yankees went on to win 3-0.
After Monday’s performance, Tanaka owns a 3.23 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 20 walks across 92 innings on the season.
With the win, the Yankees increase their lead over the Rays for first place in the AL East to 1.5 games.
The Angels activated outfielder Justin Upton from the 60-day injured list on Monday, as the outfielder missed the first two and a half months due to a sprained toe. Manager Brad Ausmus slotted him in the cleanup spot behind Shohei Ohtani. Upton needed to see just one pitch to make his impact felt.
Leading off the second inning, Upton swung at a first-pitch fastball from Blue Jays starter Edwin Jackson, belting it out to left field to tie the game at 1-1. It would kickstart a seven-run outburst.
In his next at-bat later that inning, Upton singled to chase Jackson from the game.
Upton, 31, put up a solid .257/.344/.463 triple-slash line last season along with 30 home runs and 85 RBI in 613 plate appearances. He has three years and $72 million remaining on his contract after the 2019 campaign.