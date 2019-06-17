Manny Machado suspended one game for arguing with umpire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball has suspended Padres 3B/SS Manny Machado one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for “aggressively arguing” and making contact with umpire Bill Welke in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Rockies in Colorado. Machado is appealing his suspension, so he can play until the matter is resolved.

Machado was unhappy with a called strike three. He had singled and doubled prior to the fateful at-bat in the fifth.

Machado, 26, is batting .261/.343/.448 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI in 297 plate appearances this season, his first with the Padres after inking a 10-year, $300 million contract in February.

