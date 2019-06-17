Manny Machado suspended one game for arguing with umpire

Major League Baseball has suspended Padres 3B/SS Manny Machado one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for “aggressively arguing” and making contact with umpire Bill Welke in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Rockies in Colorado. Machado is appealing his suspension, so he can play until the matter is resolved.
Machado was unhappy with a called strike three. He had singled and doubled prior to the fateful at-bat in the fifth.
Machado, 26, is batting .261/.343/.448 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI in 297 plate appearances this season, his first with the Padres after inking a 10-year, $300 million contract in February.
The Angels activated outfielder Justin Upton from the 60-day injured list on Monday, as the outfielder missed the first two and a half months due to a sprained toe. Manager Brad Ausmus slotted him in the cleanup spot behind Shohei Ohtani. Upton needed to see just one pitch to make his impact felt.
Leading off the second inning, Upton swung at a first-pitch fastball from Blue Jays starter Edwin Jackson, belting it out to left field to boost the Angels’ lead to 2-0. It would kickstart a seven-run outburst.
In his next at-bat later that inning, Upton singled to chase Jackson from the game.
Upton, 31, put up a solid .257/.344/.463 triple-slash line last season along with 30 home runs and 85 RBI in 613 plate appearances. He has three years and $72 million remaining on his contract after the 2019 campaign.