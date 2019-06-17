Justin Upton makes 2019 debut, homers on first pitch he sees

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Angels activated outfielder Justin Upton from the 60-day injured list on Monday, as the outfielder missed the first two and a half months due to a sprained toe. Manager Brad Ausmus slotted him in the cleanup spot behind Shohei Ohtani. Upton needed to see just one pitch to make his impact felt.

Leading off the second inning, Upton swung at a first-pitch fastball from Blue Jays starter Edwin Jackson, belting it out to left field to boost the Angels’ lead to 2-0. It would kickstart a seven-run outburst.

In his next at-bat later that inning, Upton singled to chase Jackson from the game.

Upton, 31, put up a solid .257/.344/.463 triple-slash line last season along with 30 home runs and 85 RBI in 613 plate appearances. He has three years and $72 million remaining on his contract after the 2019 campaign.

