Dallas Keuchel
Dallas Keuchel could make season debut on Friday vs. Nationals

By Bill BaerJun 17, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT
Braves manager Brian Snitker is hoping recently-signed starter Dallas Keuchel will make his season debut on Friday when the Braves open a 10-game road trip with a three-game set against the Nationals, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports. For now, the Braves have not officially named a starter for Friday.

After spending seven months as a free agent, Keuchel finally inked a one-year, $13 million contract with the Braves on June 6. He tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts in his first start with Single-A Rome, then gave up three runs on 11 hits across seven innings for Double-A Mississippi on Saturday.

Last year, his final season with the Astros, Keuchel went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and a 153/58 K/BB ratio in 204 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old supposedly worried prospective teams due to his declining strikeout rate.

Keuchel is hoping to continue the Braves’ momentum, as the club has won 9 of its last 10 games and is 12-3 overall in June thus far, building up a 2.5-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East.

Padres to promote pitching prospect Logan Allen

San Diego Padres
By Bill BaerJun 17, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
The Padres will call up pitching prospect Logan Allen to start on Tuesday against the Brewers, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports.

Allen, 22, is listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Padres’ system and No. 61 overall, according to MLB Pipeline. The lefty was selected by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 2015 draft. He was traded later that year to the Padres in the Craig Kimbrel deal.

In 57 2/3 innings with Triple-A El Paso — part of the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League — Allen posted a 5.15 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 22 walks. As Cassavell notes, Allen’s first two starts are still weighing heavily on Allen’s overall numbers, as he allowed 11 runs in five innings to open the season. Since then, he has a 3.76 ERA across his last 11 starts.