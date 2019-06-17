And That Happened: Sunday’s Scores and Highlights

There were 187 runs scored in 15 games yesterday, for an average of 12.46 runs per game. On Friday night there were 202 runs scored in 15 games for an average of 13.46 runs per game.

This is supposed to be the age of high-90s starters with wicked stuff and shutdown bullpens. And I guess, given how many guys they strike out, it sorta is. But when these dudes fail to miss bats, boy howdy do they fail to miss bats.

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Reds 11, Rangers 3: Jesse Winker homered, had four hits in all and drove in five and Yasiel Puig had three hits including a two-run homer in one of many, many routs on Sunday afternoon. The Reds avoid the sweep.

Indians 8, Tigers 0: Trevor Bauer seems to be coming around. Here he threw a complete game shutout, allowing only four hits while striking out eight. He didn’t need all of this run support but got it anyway, thanks to a homer and three RBI from Jason Kipnis and three hits and four driven in from Oscar Mercado. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort:

Gardenhire met with his players after the game, and made it clear he wasn’t happy with their lethargic play on Sunday. “I’m not happy. I respect the hell out of these guys, and I know the losing is beating them down, but it doesn’t take any effort to run out a pop fly,” he said. “You owe that much to the guys on the bench and the fans in the stands.”

Which is to say that they lollygag the ball around the infield. They lollygag their way down to first. They lollygag in and out of the dugout. You know what that makes them? Larry!

Lollygaggers.

Padres 14, Rockies 13: On Friday the Padres mounted a late, wild comeback. They did it again yesterday, as the Rockies took a 13-10 lead into the ninth inning, only to watch Wade Davis and Jon Gray combine to allow four runs and blow it again. Wil Myers singled in a run, Greg Garcia hit a two-run triple, and Matt Strahm drew a bases-loaded walk to give San Diego the winning margin. Really, though, it’s less important to talk about the details here than it is to simply gesture vaguely at this whole series and say that it was a giant, pitching-free mess. The teams combined to score 92 runs across a four-game series between Thursday and Sunday at Coors Field, setting a new modern era major league record. Which should be a good reminder that anyone who argues that anything modern must be better is full of crap.

Red Sox 8, Orioles 6: Boston trailed 3-2 in the ninth but Marco Hernandez hit a homer to tie it. Boston scored five in the tenth and needed four of those for the win given that Baltimore scored three in the bottom half. It was ugly — and long, lasting four hours and forty-five minutes and requiring 430 pitches — but in the end Boston had its fifth straight win and seems to finally be breaking the gravitational pull of .500 baseball.

Rays 6, Angels 5: The Angels scored first and threatened late but Tommy Pham homered in the fifth to give the Rays a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. After the split the Rays are a half-game behind the Yankees with a three-game series between the teams starting tonight.

Yankees 10, White Sox 3: Brett Gardner and Austin Romine each had four RBI and Cameron Maybin homered as the Yankees win easily to split the four-game series. Fun fact: coming into this game both Gardner and Hall of Fame-inductee Harold Baines each had exactly 38.7 career WAR, according to Baseball-Reference.com. With his big day I presume Gardner passed Baines. Funner fact: the Yankees are gonna get Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge back within the week and they’re adding Edwin Encarnación now. If the Rays wanna make hay in the standings they had better do it starting this week.

Cardinals 4, Mets 3: An eighth inning homer from Mets-killer Paul DeJong broke a 3-3 tie and gave the Cards the win. Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run shot earlier. The Cardinals won three of four in the series and in every game they came back against the Mets bullpen for the win.

Pirates 5, Marlins 4: The Pirates trailed 4-2 deficit, but then Corey Dickerson hit a pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth, Melky Cabrera hit a game-tying triple in the seventh and Josh Bell followed that up with a go-ahead double that scored Cabrera. Pittsburgh takes two of three from Miami.

Braves 15, Phillies 1: Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer — it was the third straight game in which he went deep — and had three hits in all. Tyler Flowers hit a two-run homer and Ronald Acuña Jr went deep as well. Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each hit two-run doubles. Atlanta takes two of three from Philly to build a two and a half game lead in the East.

Nationals 15, Diamondbacks 5: A big day for Big City as Matt Adams hit two homers — one was a grand slam — and drove in seven as the Nats rout the Snakes. Anthony Rendon and Kurt Suzuki went deep too. Adam Eaton had three hits and two walks. Aníbal Sánchez got the win for Washington. It was his 100th career win — against 106 losses, but we’ll let that go — in his 14-year career.

Blue Jays 12, Astros 0: Trent Thronton shut down his former team into the seventh inning and when it was all said and done he and two relievers combined for a seven-hit shutout. Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in four for the Jays. Hernández had two homers, Gurriel had one as did Rowdy Tellez and Freddy Galvis. This game tied a season-high in runs for the Jays. A high set last Thursday. Everyone is scoring in buckets lately.

Royals 8, Twins 6: Martin Maldonado had had three hits and drove in two for the Royals. He also wore a necktie on his chest protector in honor of Father’s Day:

Jorge Bonifacio added two hits and two RBI for the Royals but did he look as good? No, I say.

Brewers 5, Giants 3: Eric Thames and Jesús Aguilar homered and Christian Yelich had two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Matt Albers, Junior Guerra, Jeremy Jeffress and Josh Hader combined for five shutout innings of relief for the Brewers.

Mariners 6, Athletics 3: Kyle Seager hit a go-ahead two-run double, Tom Murphy added a sacrifice fly and Dee Gordon hit an RBI triple to pull off a four-run rally in the eighth which brought Seattle back after being down 3-2.

Dodgers 3, Cubs 2: Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed only two unearned runs in seven innings. Cody Bellinger tied things up with a solo shot in the sixth and Russell Martin singled in a run in the eighth to give the Dodgers their third win in the four-game series against the Cubs.

Follow @craigcalcaterra