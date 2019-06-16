Yankees option Clint Frazier to Triple-A

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Yankees optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for recently-acquired slugger Edwin Encarnación, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports. Frazier said the news was a “tough pill to swallow,” per Adler.

Frazier went 1-for-5 in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the White Sox. He owns a .283/.330/.513 triple-slash line along with 11 home runs, 34 RBI, and 25 runs scored in 209 plate appearances on the season.

Along with Encarnación, the Yankees are expected to get Giancarlo Stanton back on Tuesday and Aaron Judge could return within the week as well, so Frazier’s spot on the roster was anything but guaranteed.

Follow @Baer_Bill