Mets place Noah Syndergaard on 10-day injured list with hamstring strain

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the club announced Sunday. Syndergaard was removed from Saturday’s outing against the Cardinals after sustaining a bout of tightness in his right hamstring, which now appears to necessitate some time on the shelf.

It’s an unfortunate development for the 26-year-old, who has struggled to pitch to consistent results over his 2019 campaign so far. Through Saturday’s 8-7 win over St. Louis, he carries a 5-4 record in 15 starts with a 4.55 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9, and 2.0 fWAR across 95 innings. He pitched through six solid innings on Saturday, allowing five runs, two walks, and five strikeouts, but couldn’t stay to finish out the seventh and limped off the field after giving up a leadoff single to Yairo Muñoz.

For now, Syndergaard is expected to miss at least one start, though the Mets won’t be able to project a timetable for his return to the mound until he undergoes further evaluation. They also have yet to determine a suitable replacement in the rotation, and MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo suggests that their internal options are currently limited to lefty reliever Seth Lugo, prospect Anthony Kay, and rookie Walker Lockett.