Noah Syndergaard
Mets place Noah Syndergaard on 10-day injured list with hamstring strain

By Ashley VarelaJun 16, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the club announced Sunday. Syndergaard was removed from Saturday’s outing against the Cardinals after sustaining a bout of tightness in his right hamstring, which now appears to necessitate some time on the shelf.

It’s an unfortunate development for the 26-year-old, who has struggled to pitch to consistent results over his 2019 campaign so far. Through Saturday’s 8-7 win over St. Louis, he carries a 5-4 record in 15 starts with a 4.55 ERA, 2.3 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9, and 2.0 fWAR across 95 innings. He pitched through six solid innings on Saturday, allowing five runs, two walks, and five strikeouts, but couldn’t stay to finish out the seventh and limped off the field after giving up a leadoff single to Yairo Muñoz.

For now, Syndergaard is expected to miss at least one start, though the Mets won’t be able to project a timetable for his return to the mound until he undergoes further evaluation. They also have yet to determine a suitable replacement in the rotation, and MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo suggests that their internal options are currently limited to lefty reliever Seth Lugo, prospect Anthony Kay, and rookie Walker Lockett.

Hunter Pence exits game with apparent injury

By Bill BaerJun 16, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT
Rangers OF/DH Hunter Pence exited Sunday afternoon’s game against the Reds after suffering an apparent injury chasing down a ground-rule double hit by José Peraza in the fifth inning. The beat writers are suggesting it’s a groin injury, but we’ll have to wait for the Rangers to provide an update to know for sure.

Pence was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run on the afternoon before suffering the injury. He’s had a rebirth of a season, batting .294/.353/.608 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and 44 runs scored in 215 plate appearances.

Shin-Soo Choo and Pence were sharing both the DH spot and left field. If Pence needs to go on the injured list, Danny Santana would likely see an uptick in playing time, particularly in left field.