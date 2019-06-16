Hunter Pence exits game with apparent injury

Rangers OF/DH Hunter Pence exited Sunday afternoon’s game against the Reds after suffering an apparent injury chasing down a ground-rule double hit by José Peraza in the fifth inning. The beat writers are suggesting it’s a groin injury, but we’ll have to wait for the Rangers to provide an update to know for sure.
Pence was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run on the afternoon before suffering the injury. He’s had a rebirth of a season, batting .294/.353/.608 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and 44 runs scored in 215 plate appearances.
Shin-Soo Choo and Pence were sharing both the DH spot and left field. If Pence needs to go on the injured list, Danny Santana would likely see an uptick in playing time, particularly in left field.
The Mariners have selected the contract of catcher/infielder Austin Nola, per an announcement from skipper Scott Servais on Saturday. Nola will make his major-league debut during Sunday’s game against the Athletics, where he’ll play first base and bat ninth.
The older brother of Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, 29-year-old Austin has toiled in the minors for eight long years before getting his break. He impressed in Triple-A Tacoma this spring, slashing a hearty .327/.415/.520 with seven home runs, 37 RBI, and a .935 OPS across 229 plate appearances. He’ll assume the roster spot left by Edwin Encarnación on Saturday and is expected to lend some positional versatility to the Mariners’ bench, as he’s well-versed in every infield position and has experience behind the dish as well.
In a conversation with Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nola’s brother expressed his excitement over the long-awaited move:
The Mariners will kick off Nola’s debut — and their series finale against Oakland — at 4:07 PM EDT on Sunday.