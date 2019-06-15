Video: Yordan Álvarez makes history with fourth home run

Since 1908, only three players have collected four or more home runs within the first five games of their career: Mike Jacobs (2005), Yasiel Puig (2013), and most recently, Trevor Story (who improved that record with six home runs in 2016). On Saturday, Astros designated hitter and outfielder Yordan Álvarez became the fourth member of that exclusive club, belting a Clayton Richard slider out to the upper deck in right field and boosting the Astros to a 3-0 lead in the third.
Álvarez, 21, has been on a tear ever since his MLB debut with the club last Sunday. He collected two-run homers off of Dylan Bundy and Matt Albers during his first two career games, then went 3-for-4 with a pair of singles and another two-run home run in Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays. He decorated his efforts on Saturday with two more singles in the fifth and seventh innings, though nothing ultimately came of either hit.
Following their 7-2 win over Toronto, the Astros improved to 48-23 on the season and kept their hold on the AL West with a 10-game lead over the second-place Rangers. They’ll go for the sweep on Sunday, when Brad Peacock is scheduled to go up against Trent Thornton for the finale at 2:10 PM EDT.
The Mariners are in the midst of reconstructing their roster, a process which most recently resulted in the trade of first baseman/DH Edwin Encarnación to the Yankees, per a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. While the teams have yet to publicly confirm the deal, the Mariners are expected to receive pitching prospect Juan Then and will likely eat a significant portion of Encarnación’s salary as well.
Encarnación is a sizable get for the Yankees, who could benefit from the veteran’s power and consistency in their ongoing drive toward the postseason. The 36-year-old infielder missed some time with a bout of lower back tightness, dental issues, and soreness in his left hand, but has still maintained a decent .241/.356/.531 batting line with an AL-best 21 home runs, an .888 OPS, and 1.7 fWAR through his first 289 plate appearances of the year. Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Encarnación has another $11-12 million left on his contract in 2019, with a $20 million option for the 2020 season and a $5 million buyout.
Then, 19, was acquired by the Yankees in a three-person trade with the Mariners during the 2017 offseason. The right-hander currently ranks no. 27 in the Yankees’ system and made his last pro ball appearance for New York’s rookie-level affiliate in 2018, pitching to a 2.70 ERA, 2.0 BB/9, and 7.6 SO/9 across 50 innings. It’s not clear if any other players are involved in the trade, though USA Today’s Bob Nightengale notes that no other prospects are thought to be included in the package for Encarnación.