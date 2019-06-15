Sean Newcomb exits game after line drive to head

You never want to see a ball strike a person at a baseball game, be it from a foul ball sent screaming into the stands or a fastball erroneously placed on a hand, arm, or leg. During the third inning of Saturday’s Phillies-Braves game, Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb had a close call in the worst way possible after J.T. Realmuto‘s 102-m.p.h. line drive ricocheted off of back of the pitcher’s head.

Sean Newcomb is leaving the game under his own power. J.T. Realmuto hit a line drive off his head, with the ball flying into the stands. Ball registered 102.0 mph. Scary moment. Realmuto covered his mouth with both hands as he saw the ball hit Newcomb's head. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) June 16, 2019

As MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported, Newcomb was able to exit the field without additional assistance. It’s expected that he’ll undergo a more thorough evaluation later tonight or tomorrow, at which point the extent of any potential injury will be revealed.

Prior to the incident, Newcomb recorded just 2 2/3 innings with three hits, two runs, two walks, and three strikeouts allowed. The lefty was swiftly replaced by Touki Toussaint, who finished off the third inning with a hit-by-pitch and two run-scoring plays, including an error by Josh Donaldson and an RBI double that brought the inning to a close as Tyler Flowers tagged Jay Bruce at the plate for the third out.

The Phillies currently lead 4-2 in the fourth inning.