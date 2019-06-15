Reds place Wandy Peralta on 10-day injured list

Reds reliever Wandy Peralta is headed to the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, the club announced Saturday. Peralta’s roster spot will be assumed by outfielder Phillip Ervin, who has been recalled from Triple-A Louisville and will bat fifth and play left field during Saturday’s set against the Rangers.

Peralta, 27, has been on shaky ground for some time now. While no further details have been released about the extent of his injury or his expected recovery timetable, the lefty pitched to season-worst results during his outing on Friday. He took the ball from Tyler Mahle in the fifth and promptly gave up a grand slam to Rougned Odor, boosting the Rangers to a comfortable six-run lead in their eventual 7-1 win. Following the loss, Peralta holds a 5.96 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9, and career-low -0.2 fWAR through 22 2/3 innings in 2019.

With Peralta down for the foreseeable future, the Reds are prepared to take another look at 26-year-old Ervin in the outfield corner. He was largely unproductive during his first stint in the majors earlier this season and has since boosted his averages in Triple-A, slashing a robust .290/.384/.483 with six home runs, 26 RBI, and an .866 OPS through 172 plate appearances — numbers that would give the Reds a much-needed boost as they look to break out of a 3-7 slump in June.