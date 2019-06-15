Reds place Wandy Peralta on 10-day injured list

Reds reliever Wandy Peralta is headed to the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain, the club announced Saturday. Peralta’s roster spot will be assumed by outfielder Phillip Ervin, who has been recalled from Triple-A Louisville and will bat fifth and play left field during Saturday’s set against the Rangers.
Peralta, 27, has been on shaky ground for some time now. While no further details have been released about the extent of his injury or his expected recovery timetable, the lefty pitched to season-worst results during his outing on Friday. He took the ball from Tyler Mahle in the fifth and promptly gave up a grand slam to Rougned Odor, boosting the Rangers to a comfortable six-run lead in their eventual 7-1 win. Following the loss, Peralta holds a 5.96 ERA, 3.2 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9, and career-low -0.2 fWAR through 22 2/3 innings in 2019.
With Peralta down for the foreseeable future, the Reds are prepared to take another look at 26-year-old Ervin in the outfield corner. He was largely unproductive during his first stint in the majors earlier this season and has since boosted his averages in Triple-A, slashing a robust .290/.384/.483 with six home runs, 26 RBI, and an .866 OPS through 172 plate appearances — numbers that would give the Reds a much-needed boost as they look to break out of a 3-7 slump in June.
The Mets have acquired right-handed reliever Brooks Pounders from the Indians for cash considerations, the teams reported Saturday. Despite his limited and varied major-league experience, Pounders has put up intriguing numbers at the Triple-A level and is expected to step into a not-insignificant role with the Mets’ relief corps.
Pounders, 28, signed a minor-league deal with the Indians last December and pitched to a healthy 2.31 ERA, 2.8 BB/8, and 11.8 SO/9 over his first 35 innings in Cleveland’s farm system. He hasn’t taken the mound in a major-league setting since 2018, however, when he appeared in 14 games with the Rockies and labored through a much more unsightly 7.63 ERA, 1.2 BB/9, and 10.0 SO/9 across 15 1/3 frames. Still, his peripherals are promising, and there’s no question the Mets could use some help bolstering a bullpen that currently ranks eighth-worst in the league with a collective 5.31 ERA and 0.2 fWAR.
In subsequent roster moves, fellow righty Tyler Bashlor was sent back to Triple-A Syracuse for the second time this season, while Héctor Santiago was designated for assignment, Tim Peterson was optioned to Triple-A, and Chris Flexen was recalled from Triple-A. It’s been a less-than-ideal campaign for Bashlor so far this year: through 13 relief appearances for the club, he lost control of a bloated 5.23 ERA, 5.4 BB/9, and 9.3 SO/9 in 11 2/3 innings and had not been utilized in a game since June 2.