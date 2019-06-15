Angels designate Cody Allen for assignment

The Angels have designated reliever Cody Allen for assignment, per a team announcement on Saturday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Taylor Cole has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
It’s a tough break for Allen, who inked a one-year deal with the Angels over the offseason and appeared to have a firm grip on the closer spot for the first month and a half of the season. After a handful of inconsistent performances, hampered in no small part by the Angels’ string of losses in mid-May and early June, it appears the club is ready to take things in a different direction.
Allen, for his part, isn’t ready to give up just yet:
However, the 30-year-old righty didn’t help his case on Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks when he was brought in to relieve Ty Buttrey in the seventh inning of a 9-4 loss to the Rays. So far this year, he’s recorded four saves in four chances and posted a 6.26 ERA, 7.8 BB/9, and 11.3 SO/9 through 23 innings of relief. Part of his struggles may also be attributed to a stint on the 10-day injured list, where he was laid up with a lumbar spine strain.
The Mets have acquired right-handed reliever Brooks Pounders from the Indians for cash considerations, the teams reported Saturday. Despite his limited and varied major-league experience, Pounders has put up intriguing numbers at the Triple-A level and is expected to step into a not-insignificant role with the Mets’ relief corps.
Pounders, 28, signed a minor-league deal with the Indians last December and pitched to a healthy 2.31 ERA, 2.8 BB/8, and 11.8 SO/9 over his first 35 innings in Cleveland’s farm system. He hasn’t taken the mound in a major-league setting since 2018, however, when he appeared in 14 games with the Rockies and labored through a much more unsightly 7.63 ERA, 1.2 BB/9, and 10.0 SO/9 across 15 1/3 frames. Still, his peripherals are promising, and there’s no question the Mets could use some help bolstering a bullpen that currently ranks eighth-worst in the league with a collective 5.31 ERA and 0.2 fWAR.
In subsequent roster moves, fellow righty Tyler Bashlor was sent back to Triple-A Syracuse for the second time this season, while Héctor Santiago was designated for assignment, Tim Peterson was optioned to Triple-A, and Chris Flexen was recalled from Triple-A. It’s been a less-than-ideal campaign for Bashlor so far this year: through 13 relief appearances for the club, he lost control of a bloated 5.23 ERA, 5.4 BB/9, and 9.3 SO/9 in 11 2/3 innings and had not been utilized in a game since June 2.