Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exits game after hit by pitch

Blue Jays rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. survived a scary moment during Friday’s opener against the Astros. He stepped up to the plate against Houston’s Gerrit Cole in the first inning, but saw just one pitch from the righty before he was drilled in the hand with a 96.3-m.p.h. fastball.
Following a consultation with a team trainer, Guerrero returned to take his post at third base in the bottom of the inning. He then made his exit in the bottom of the second and underwent further evaluation while Eric Sogard subbed in at the hot corner.
While reports returned negative for any fracture in Guerrero’s hand — a definite relief given the potential devastation such news would carry — he’ll likely be day-to-day for the time being. The 20-year-old infielder entered Friday’s game batting a hearty .268/.329/.463 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, and 0.3 fWAR through 164 plate appearances so far in 2019.
It’s been a slow road to major-league success for Indians infielder-outfielder Jake Bauers, who showed up to Friday’s series opener against the Tigers batting a lackluster .209/.294/.396 in his first 63 games of the year. So, when he rounded out his first career cycle with a two-run, 405-foot homer off of Detroit’s Blaine Hardy in the eighth inning, he was all smiles.
Bauers collected his first hit in the second inning with a line drive double to right field, advancing Roberto Pérez and scoring Jason Kipnis to put the Indians on the board. In the fourth, he knocked a single off of the list and scooted around the bases to score on Leonys Martín’s subsequent three-run shot.
The most difficult hit, however, Bauers saved for the fifth inning. He worked a 1-2 count against right-hander Buck Farmer, then skied a ball to deep center field and sprinted over to third base to land a triple — his first of the year. The speedy 23-year-old didn’t wait nearly as long for his fourth and final hit of the night, plucking the first pitch he saw from the top of the strike zone and returning it to the right field bleachers to complete the cycle in the eighth.
Per MLB.com, he’s the first Indians player to complete the feat since Rajai Davis hit for the cycle in the summer of 2016. His incredible four-run output — more runs than he’s managed to scrape together in all but one of his 160 MLB games to date — helped boost Cleveland to a 13-4 finale and a 35-33 record overall.