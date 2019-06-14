Aaron Judge to begin rehab assignment

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres “are willing to part with” Hunter Renfroe. In fact, he says “virtually every position player” on the Padres except for Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Fernando Tatis Jr. “can be had.” Renfroe, though, seems to be a likely trade candidate, he says.

Renfroe might not have a long-term fit in San Diego given that they have a number of outfield options but he might be attractive for a contender lacking on outfield power. He has hit 26 homers each of the last two seasons and already has 18 homers in 2019. The on-base percentage is not good — .291 at the moment and that’s pretty much where he always is — but pop is pop, right? He’s also under team control through 2023.

The Padres are in fourth place in the NL West, 13 games back of the Dodgers. That’s not necessarily shocking as, despite all of their offseason moves and their young talent, they seemed to be at least a year away regardless. Why not try to leverage whatever they can in order improve for the long term.

