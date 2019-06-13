Dodgers place Corey Seager on injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers, as expected, have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 12, with left hamstring strain.

J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports that Seager’s MRI revealed his strain to be either “a particularly bad Grade 1 or a more mild Grade 2.” That’s not as bad as first thought, but the initial estimate is that he’ll miss 4-6 weeks of action.

In response to the IL move the Dodgers have activated infielder Matt Beaty from the 10-day injured list. Chris Taylor is expected to take over every day at shortstop.

Seager missed most of 2018 but was hitting .279/.359/.468 with eight home runs in 66 games this year and was heating up of late. The Dodgers have a substantial cushion in the NL West, but his absence will definitely be felt.

