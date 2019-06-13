Getty Images

Dodgers place Corey Seager on injured list

By Craig CalcaterraJun 13, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
The Dodgers, as expected, have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 12, with left hamstring strain.

J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports that Seager’s MRI revealed his strain to be either “a particularly bad Grade 1 or a more mild Grade 2.” That’s not as bad as first thought, but the initial estimate is that he’ll miss 4-6 weeks of action.

In response to the IL move the Dodgers have activated infielder Matt Beaty from the 10-day injured list. Chris Taylor is expected to take over every day at shortstop.

Seager missed most of 2018 but was hitting .279/.359/.468 with eight home runs in 66 games this year and was heating up of late. The Dodgers have a substantial cushion in the NL West, but his absence will definitely be felt.

Aaron Judge to begin rehab assignment

By Craig CalcaterraJun 14, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
The Yankees announced this afternoon that Aaron Judge will start a rehab assignment today with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

That’s certainly good news. While the Yankees didn’t say how long it’ll be until he’s back in New York, based on the way these things usually go Judge probably has less than a week of minor league work ahead of him and will be back with the big club some time next week. Barring setbacks anyway.

Judge suffered a significant oblique strain in late April. At the time he was hitting .288/.404/.521 with five homers in 20 games.