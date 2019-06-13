Blue Jays acquire Nick Kingham from Pirates

The Blue Jays announced on Thursday that the club acquired pitcher Nick Kingham from the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for Kingham on the 40-man roster, the Jays transferred injured pitcher Ryan Tepera to the 60-day injured list.

The Pirates designated Kingham, 27, for assignment on Saturday after the right-hander allowed 38 runs in 54 hits and 17 walks with 32 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings. Kingham opened the season in the bullpen but made three starts in May and made another start on June 1 as well.

With the 24-43 Jays’ fate already sealed, the club values Kingham for his ability to eat up innings — either as a starter or as a reliever — more than his production this year.

