Blue Jays acquire Nick Kingham from Pirates

The Blue Jays announced on Thursday that the club acquired pitcher Nick Kingham from the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. To make room for Kingham on the 40-man roster, the Jays transferred injured pitcher Ryan Tepera to the 60-day injured list.
The Pirates designated Kingham, 27, for assignment on Saturday after the right-hander allowed 38 runs in 54 hits and 17 walks with 32 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings. Kingham opened the season in the bullpen but made three starts in May and made another start on June 1 as well.
With the 24-43 Jays’ fate already sealed, the club values Kingham for his ability to eat up innings — either as a starter or as a reliever — more than his production this year.
The Dodgers, as expected, have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 12, with left hamstring strain.
J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports that Seager’s MRI revealed his strain to be either “a particularly bad Grade 1 or a more mild Grade 2.” That’s not as bad as first thought, but the initial estimate is that he’ll miss 4-6 weeks of action.
In response to the IL move the Dodgers have activated infielder Matt Beaty from the 10-day injured list. Chris Taylor is expected to take over every day at shortstop.
Seager missed most of 2018 but was hitting .279/.359/.468 with eight home runs in 66 games this year and was heating up of late. The Dodgers have a substantial cushion in the NL West, but his absence will definitely be felt.