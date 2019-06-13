Angels-Rays delayed due to power outage at Tropicana Field

The Phillies acquired infielder Brad miller from the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports. Miller will join the Phillies for the start of their series against the Braves in Atlanta on Friday.

Miller, 29, is now with his fourth organization this year. He signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers in late February. He opted out near the end of spring training, then signed a one-year deal with the Indians days later. Though he hit well with the Indians, he was designated for assignment in mid-April, which shortly thereafter allowed the Yankees to ink him to a minor league deal.

Miller posted a .742 OPS in 40 plate appearances for the Indians. He spent the last two months with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting an impressive .294/.399/.596 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 163 PA.

The Phillies have been bit hard by the injury bug, so they really value Miller’s versatility. He could play some third base in place of the struggling Maikel Franco, and he could get the occasional start in the outfield as well.

