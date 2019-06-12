Padres option Chris Paddack to Single-A

The Padres announced on Wednesday that starter Chris Paddack has been optioned to Single-A Lake Elsinore. Pitcher Robert Stock has been recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Paddack, 23, has been struggling as of late, yielding 12 earned runs over his last three starts spanning 14 1/3 innings. However, this move is meant more to help limit his innings. Paddack should rejoin the Padres again very soon. Paddack boasts a 3.15 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 13 walks across 65 2/3 innings overall this season.

Stock, 29, has logged six innings in the majors this season, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. He’s had better success with El Paso, registering a 2.79 ERA over 19 1/3 innings.

