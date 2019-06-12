Justin Verlander sets new career-high with 15 strikeouts

Astros starter Justin Verlander set a new career-high on Wednesday, striking out 15 Brewers across seven innings. Surprisingly, Verlander had never struck out 15 batters in a game before. He struck out 14 on four different occasions, including twice last year.

The only other pitchers to have struck out at least 15 in a game this season are Chris Sale (17), Shane Bieber (15), and Max Scherzer (15).

Verlander served up three runs, all on solo homers (to Ryan Braun, Yasmani Grandal, and Eric Thames), accounting for three of the four hits he allowed. He walked none across his seven frames before giving way to the bullpen. The game went into extra innings tied at 3-3.

After Wednesday’s effort, Verlander holds a 2.50 ERA with 125 strikeouts and 19 walks in 100 2/3 innings on the season. With a month remaining, he is making a strong case to start the All-Star Game for the American League. However, Jake Odorizzi (1.92), Charlie Morton (2.10), and Lucas Giolito (2.28) have better ERAs at the moment.

