If Rockies, Cubs meet again, series will be “spicy,” Nolan Arenado says

The Cubs salvaged their road series against the Rockies, losing 6-5 on Monday and 10-3 on Tuesday, and winning 10-1 on Wednesday. The series had more intrigue that it seems at first glance, however, as the three games featured seven hit batsmen.

Tony Walters was hit on Monday. Kris Bryant was hit twice on Tuesday. Four batters between the two squads were hit on Wednesday. Nolan Arenado was hit on the forearm by a Cole Hamels pitch in the fourth inning and had to leave the game with a contusion. In the top of the seventh, Bryan Shaw hit Hamels. Then, in the top of the eighth, Anthony Rizzo was hit by Phillip Diehl and warnings were issued to both benches. In the bottom of the ninth, Brad Brach hit Wolters, but was not ejected despite the warnings.

The Cubs and Rockies won’t face each other again this season unless it’s in the playoffs. If that should happen, Arenado says “it would be a spicy series,” per Nick Groke of The Athletic.

Last year, the Cubs lost the NL Wild Card Game to the Rockies 2-1 in 13 innings, with Wolters knocking in the game-winning run.

