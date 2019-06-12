Giants reinstate Buster Posey from injured list

The Giants announced on Wednesday that catcher Buster Posey has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. To create room on the 25-man roster, the club optioned Aramís García to Triple-A Sacramento.
Posey, 32, spent the minimum 10 days on the IL due to a strained right hamstring. He rejoins the Giants batting .257/.321/.408 with three home runs and 18 RBI in 168 plate appearances.
García, 26, hit a pair of home runs in 17 plate appearances while he was up in the majors. He’ll be back up again in the event posey for Stephen Vogt suffer injuries.
The Padres announced on Wednesday that starter Chris Paddack has been optioned to Single-A Lake Elsinore. Pitcher Robert Stock has been recalled from Triple-A El Paso.
Paddack, 23, has been struggling as of late, yielding 12 earned runs over his last three starts spanning 14 1/3 innings. However, this move is meant more to help limit his innings. Paddack should rejoin the Padres again very soon. Paddack boasts a 3.15 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 13 walks across 65 2/3 innings overall this season.
Stock, 29, has logged six innings in the majors this season, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. He’s had better success with El Paso, registering a 2.79 ERA over 19 1/3 innings.