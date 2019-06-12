Giants reinstate Buster Posey from injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Giants announced on Wednesday that catcher Buster Posey has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list. To create room on the 25-man roster, the club optioned Aramís García to Triple-A Sacramento.

Posey, 32, spent the minimum 10 days on the IL due to a strained right hamstring. He rejoins the Giants batting .257/.321/.408 with three home runs and 18 RBI in 168 plate appearances.

García, 26, hit a pair of home runs in 17 plate appearances while he was up in the majors. He’ll be back up again in the event posey for Stephen Vogt suffer injuries.

