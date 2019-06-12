David Ortiz able to sit up, take some steps

The latest on David Ortiz . . .
Ortiz was able to sit up and take some steps on last night and this morning and is said to be “making good progress toward recovery.”
Ortiz’s wife Tiffany said that in the following statement:
Meanwhile, authorities in the Dominican Republic said they have made a second arrest in the shooting. They have not released the name of the suspect, but it’s reported that the man is thought to be the alleged shooter. The man arrested on Sunday night was the man driving the motorcycle off which the shooter jumped just prior to the incident.
The Dodgers lost to the cross-town Angels last night. That’s bad, but endurable. What’s worse is that they also lost their shortstop, likely for many, many weeks as Corey Seager strained his hamstring.
The injury occurred in the ninth inning as the Dodgers tried to rally. Seager singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Alex Verdugo then knocked a base hit up the middle which would’ve normally scored Seager easily, but he grabbed his left hamstring before reaching third base and then limped off the field.
Seager will get an MRI today, but the Dodgers believe he suffered a Grade 2 strain. The recovery period for that kind of strain is usually at least six weeks.
Seager missed most of 2018 but was hitting .279/.359/.468 with eight home runs in 66 games this year and was heating up of late. With him gone Chris Taylor will likely take over everyday duties. ‘