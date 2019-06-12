Blue Jays place Ken Giles on IL with elbow inflammation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that closer Ken Giles has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation. Minor league pitcher Jordan Romano has had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo.

Giles, 28, doesn’t seem concerned. He said he recovered slowly after back-to-back appearances against the Yankees last week and won’t need more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Giles has racked up 11 saves with a 1.08 ERA and a 42/7 K/BB ratio in 25 innings of work this season. Given that the Blue Jays are 23-43, it stands to reason that Giles could be shopped to contending teams ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, assuming he returns from the IL and continues to pitch well.

Romano, 26, posted a 6.10 ERA with a 43/13 K/BB ratio across 31 innings at Triple-A this season.

