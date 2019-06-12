Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Blue Jays place Ken Giles on IL with elbow inflammation

By Bill BaerJun 12, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that closer Ken Giles has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation. Minor league pitcher Jordan Romano has had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo.

Giles, 28, doesn’t seem concerned. He said he recovered slowly after back-to-back appearances against the Yankees last week and won’t need more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Giles has racked up 11 saves with a 1.08 ERA and a 42/7 K/BB ratio in 25 innings of work this season. Given that the Blue Jays are 23-43, it stands to reason that Giles could be shopped to contending teams ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, assuming he returns from the IL and continues to pitch well.

Romano, 26, posted a 6.10 ERA with a 43/13 K/BB ratio across 31 innings at Triple-A this season.

Padres option Chris Paddack to Single-A

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 12, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Padres announced on Wednesday that starter Chris Paddack has been optioned to Single-A Lake Elsinore. Pitcher Robert Stock has been recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Paddack, 23, has been struggling as of late, yielding 12 earned runs over his last three starts spanning 14 1/3 innings. However, this move is meant more to help limit his innings. Paddack should rejoin the Padres again very soon. Paddack boasts a 3.15 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 13 walks across 65 2/3 innings overall this season.

Stock, 29, has logged six innings in the majors this season, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. He’s had better success with El Paso, registering a 2.79 ERA over 19 1/3 innings.