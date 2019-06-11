Phillies move Jerad Eickhoff to bullpen

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Phillies are moving struggling starter Jerad Eickhoff to the bullpen. The club hasn’t yet decided how it will fill the gap. “Everything is on the table,” manager Gabe Kapler said, which includes the use of an opener.
Eickhoff, 28, was on the hook for five of the eight home runs the Phillies allowed to the Diamondbacks on Monday as both teams set a new major league record with 13 combined homers. The right-hander, who underwent an offseason procedure to address his carpal tunnel syndrome, started off the year on a great note, carrying a 1.50 ERA through his fifth start on May 8. Since then, however, Eickhoff has allowed 27 runs in 27 1/3 innings, including 16 home runs.
Vince Velasquez, who was recently demoted to the bullpen, could return to the rotation to take Eickhoff’s spot. The Phillies, though, are even more short-handed in the bullpen and may need to keep Velasquez there. Enyel De Los Santos or Cole Irvin could be called back up. Ranger Suárez could join the rotation.
The Futures Game has featured the top prospects in the world going head-to-head. It’s not been really widely viewed, however, as it is usually played on the Sunday afternoon before the All-Star break when literally all 30 MLB teams are playing. Prospects are fun, but hardly anyone is going to choose to watch a prospects all-star game over a big league game that counts.
For years I and others have advocated moving the game to Monday and pushing the rest of the All-Star festivities back a day, but no one in charge is all that interested. This year, though, they’ve at least made a slight improvement: they’re moving the game to Sunday evening at 7PM, around the time the west coast games end. It’ll be broadcast live on MLB Network.
But what MLB giveth, MLB taketh away: they’re reducing the length of the game from nine to seven innings. Which, OK, exhibition, fine. Maybe if they ditched the celebrity softball game everyone cares about even less they’d have room for a full game, but I’m out of the business of putting suggestions in the league’s All-Star break suggestion box now that I got at least something from ’em.
There will be one other change too: for the past 19 years of the 20-year history of the Futures Game it has featured prospects from the United States against the top prospects from the rest of the world. This year they’re going back to the format from the first Futures Game and are making it National League vs. American League prospects. That’s probably good to change up, frankly. They should make the MLB All-Star Game change formats like that from time to time, too. Especially now that interleague play has rendered AL vs. NL nothing special.