Josh Donaldson suspended one game for role in dust-up with Pirates

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has been suspended one game for his role in Monday’s benches-emptying dust-up with Joe Musgrove and the Pirates. Donaldson has filed an appeal, which means he can continue to play until the appeal process completes.

In the first inning of Monday’s game, Musgrove grazed Donaldson’s uniform with a fastball. The two exchanged terse words which led to the benches spilling onto the field. Order was restored quickly.

Donaldson, 33, is batting .237/.357/.419 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in 255 plate appearances for the Braves this season. If Donaldson’s suspension is upheld, Johan Camargo would likely get the start at third base in his absence.

