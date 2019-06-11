Josh Donaldson suspended one game for role in dust-up with Pirates

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has been suspended one game for his role in Monday’s benches-emptying dust-up with Joe Musgrove and the Pirates. Donaldson has filed an appeal, which means he can continue to play until the appeal process completes.
In the first inning of Monday’s game, Musgrove grazed Donaldson’s uniform with a fastball. The two exchanged terse words which led to the benches spilling onto the field. Order was restored quickly.
Donaldson, 33, is batting .237/.357/.419 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in 255 plate appearances for the Braves this season. If Donaldson’s suspension is upheld, Johan Camargo would likely get the start at third base in his absence.
Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Phillies are moving struggling starter Jerad Eickhoff to the bullpen. The club hasn’t yet decided how it will fill the gap. “Everything is on the table,” manager Gabe Kapler said, which includes the use of an opener.
Eickhoff, 28, was on the hook for five of the eight home runs the Phillies allowed to the Diamondbacks on Monday as both teams set a new major league record with 13 combined homers. The right-hander, who underwent an offseason procedure to address his carpal tunnel syndrome, started off the year on a great note, carrying a 1.50 ERA through his fifth start on May 8. Since then, however, Eickhoff has allowed 27 runs in 27 1/3 innings, including 16 home runs.
Vince Velasquez, who was recently demoted to the bullpen, could return to the rotation to take Eickhoff’s spot. The Phillies, though, are even more short-handed in the bullpen and may need to keep Velasquez there. Enyel De Los Santos or Cole Irvin could be called back up. Ranger Suárez could join the rotation.