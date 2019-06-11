David Ortiz alert, even smiling, after undergoing exploratory surgery in Boston

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marley Rivera of ESPN has an update on David Oritz, having spoken with Ortiz’s spokesperson, Leo López.

Rivera reports that the retired slugger was flown from the Dominican Republic to Boston last night where he underwent exploratory surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, which concluded at about 1AM. He’s still in intensive care and in stable condition.

Ortiz will be closely monitored for the next 24-48 hours with limited visitors. That said, his doctors expect a full recovery. Ortiz has been alert and has talked to his family, who are at the hospital with him. López told Rivera that Ortiz “even flashed that smile.”

Back in Santo Domingo, police are still investigating the shooting, which the Dominican Republic authorities continue to maintain did not take place in the course of a robbery attempt.

