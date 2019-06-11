Cardinals activate Yadier Molina

When Yadier Molina went on the injured list I said something to the effect of “eh, he’ll probably come back earlier than expected because that’s what he does.” Welp, that’s what’s he’s doing. The Cardinals activated him today, a few days earlier than first expected.

Molina had a right thumb tendon strain and went on the shelf on May 31. He’ll likely start tonight. When he was placed on the injured list he led all major league catchers in games caught and innings caught because, again, that’s just what he does.

