Alex Cobb to undergo season-ending hip surgery

By Bill BaerJun 11, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that Orioles starter Alex Cobb will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hip later this week. Cobb hasn’t pitched since late April due to a lumbar strain. Kubatko notes that the procedure will correct a ffemoroacetabular impingement, which GM Mike Elias said is “basically some boney outgrowth that’s rubbing up against some soft tissue.”

Cobb, 31, made only three starts for the Orioles this season, allowing 15 earned runs on 21 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. He is under contract for two more seasons, earning $14 million in 2020 and $15 million in 2021.

Cobb will rehab in Sarasota after undergoing surgery. The Orioles expect him to be ready for spring training next year.

Josh Donaldson suspended one game for role in dust-up with Pirates

By Bill BaerJun 11, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT
Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has been suspended one game for his role in Monday’s benches-emptying dust-up with Joe Musgrove and the Pirates. Donaldson has filed an appeal, which means he can continue to play until the appeal process completes.

In the first inning of Monday’s game, Musgrove grazed Donaldson’s uniform with a fastball. The two exchanged terse words which led to the benches spilling onto the field. Order was restored quickly.

Donaldson, 33, is batting .237/.357/.419 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in 255 plate appearances for the Braves this season. If Donaldson’s suspension is upheld, Johan Camargo would likely get the start at third base in his absence.