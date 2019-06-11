Alex Cobb to undergo season-ending hip surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that Orioles starter Alex Cobb will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hip later this week. Cobb hasn’t pitched since late April due to a lumbar strain. Kubatko notes that the procedure will correct a ffemoroacetabular impingement, which GM Mike Elias said is “basically some boney outgrowth that’s rubbing up against some soft tissue.”

Cobb, 31, made only three starts for the Orioles this season, allowing 15 earned runs on 21 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. He is under contract for two more seasons, earning $14 million in 2020 and $15 million in 2021.

Cobb will rehab in Sarasota after undergoing surgery. The Orioles expect him to be ready for spring training next year.

